It IS a small world, after all!

This IT contractor pilot fish is working on a big bank's data warehouse project, and one manager he keeps bumping into seems familiar.

"Normally, I'm terrible with faces," says fish, "so during one meeting where we both arrived early, I said, 'I'm sorry, I think I met you before but can't place where.'

"He responded similarly, and we started working through our employment histories. We had a couple employers in common -- but none at the same time.

"We then moved on to places we've lived. I live in the town he grew up in, but moved there long after his family moved out, so no matches there.

"Then we discussed colleges. While we didn't attend any of the same schools, we finally had a match: I taught some IT evening courses part time at local community and small colleges in addition to my IT day job.

"And he was one of my students five years previously.

"When my project ended, he brought me on to his team. He still thought highly of that class!"

