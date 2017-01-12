News

Clip Amazon Echo's ears with a home-brewed 'kill switch'

If you believe Amazon Echo is too nosy, you can create a kill switch to shut it off

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Amazon Echo Dot and the kill switch
Credit: Shawn Hymel
More like this

Amazon's Echo is hearing you all the time, and that isn't necessarily a good thing. The device can randomly order items you don't want, record conversations, and has raised several privacy concerns.

But there is a way to shut off Echo through voice commands. A hardware hacker, Shawn Hymel, has created an innovative kill switch that can accept voice commands to shut off the device. The kill switch is a circuit board attached to Echo via a USB port.

A user can shout a custom command like "Alexa, trigger Echo shutdown" and the kill switch will turn off the Echo by shutting down its power supply. The Echo can be switched back on through a voice command to the kill switch, or by pressing a button on the homemade device.

The Echo kill switch isn't available off the shelf; it's a homebrew project that requires simple hardware assembly and writing some code. The project is rated as easy, but you'll feel more comfortable if you've soldered on circuit boards before.

Full instructions to make the Amazon Echo kill switch are provided on Hackster.io. Hymel, an engineer at SparkFun Electronics, also provides the code needed for the project.

The kill switch assembly will cost you around $100. You'll need to buy the popular $69 Particle Photon mini-board, wires, and an additional breadboard with a USB port, with the extra supplies adding up to about $25.

Activating the kill switch will also involve creating a trigger phrase on the IFTTT service to shut down Echo Dot. An applet created on IFTTT connects the Particle board and Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant, which can recognize the shutdown command. Once you ask Alexa to shut down the Echo, IFTTT does the rest.

Amazon's Alexa was popular at the recent CES trade show and its functionality is making its way to cars, refrigerators, smart devices, and other electronics.

Overall, the kill switch is a somewhat expensive but fun project, and it serves a real purpose. It's also a cool way to start making electronics at home.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:
Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
godaddy office
GoDaddy revokes nearly 9,000 SSL certificates issued without proper validation

GoDaddy, one of the world's largest domain registrars and certificate authorities, revoked almost 9,000...

showstoppers large2
CES 2017: Up-and-coming devices from the ShowStoppers event

At CES, not all the interesting gadgets were on the show floor -- some were on display at events such...

nup 173075 0005
U.S. intel report: Russia allegedly obtained 'compromising' info on Trump

A classified intelligence report on the Kremlin’s suspected efforts to meddle in the U.S. election...

Computerworld Podcast: Mingis on Tech
Mingis on Tech: New year, new CES -- and new AirPods

At CES, you couldn't turn a corner without seeing some kind of virtual reality booth -- or avoid the...