RStudio's new enterprise platform moves out of beta

On the eve of its annual user conference, RStudio announced that its RStudio Connect publishing platform has moved out of beta and is available for a free 45-day evaluation.

Connect is designed to allow R users to easily share reports, dashboards and interactive Shiny Web applications across an organization. In its announcement, the company said it offers "push-bottom publishing from the RStudio IDE, scheduled execution of reports and flexible security policies" for sharing the results of data analysis across an enterprise.

The Connect software is for inside-the-firewall installation and works with LDAP/Active Directory, Google OAUTH or other identity management, RStudio said.

The news appeared to be well-received by the R community, with Stitch Fix data scientist Hillary Parker tweeting: "I will go on about this more later. But having short-lived, reproducible, auto-updating reports is a game-changer w/in an org imo. "[A/B test] Experiment analysis updates every day during the experiment, so business partners are happy. And stats people happy that analysis is right!"

"Install on a server behind our firewall is real game-changer for my team. My IT dept might actually be comfortable w/this," data analyst Brandon Hoeft responded.

Base pricing starts at $14,995 per year for 20 users.