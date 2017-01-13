Review: DigitalOcean keeps the cloud simple

The cloud is a big place, and it’s getting bigger as everyone moves more and more computation out of their server rooms into the large data centers. Amazon is the dominant force in the cloud, but it is far from the only choice. When the market grows this big, niches can develop. DigitalOcean is a company that has found a fertile niche by branding itself as the developer’s choice.

This sounds like an obvious ploy because, well, developers make many of the initial decisions about where to build a new website or database. It’s not like the CEO or the folks in the motor pool have much to do with it.

