21% off House of Marley Stir It Up Turntable with bonus Bob Marley Legend Album - Deal Alert

house of marley stir it up
A classically designed turntable and category first for House of Marley, the Stir It Up Turntable is simple in form and rich in materials with natural bamboo details and a built-in pre-amp to sync with your favorite speakers and USB jack in back to record on PC.  This deal includes a BOB Marley legend album.  With a typical list price of $249.99, this 21% off deal is now $199.  See the discounted Stir It Up Turntable on Amazon.

This story, "21% off House of Marley Stir It Up Turntable with bonus Bob Marley Legend Album - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • House of Marley Stir It Up Turntable with bonus Bob Marley Legend Album, Signature Black (EM-JT000RC-SB)

    $198.46 MSRP $249.99
