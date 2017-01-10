Yeah, that would explain it...

It's a dark and snowy night -- in fact, snow-stormy -- when this network tech pilot fish gets an emergency callout.

"Well, actually two emergency callouts," says fish. "Two stores, same outlet mall, same owner but different brands. Their network service provider said that the primary circuits were not pinging, and the dial backups weren't working either.

"Our mission: Troubleshoot and repair the dial backups and get the stores online again.

"I called my assistant to meet me at the site, so we could each work on a store, or work together if things got knotty.

"But before we could get out of the office, I got a call to stand down.

"Turns out the real issue was that the power was out for the entire mall..."

