CES 2017: Up-and-coming devices from the ShowStoppers event

Hopeful companies show off their devices

CES is the annual Las Vegas event where tech companies do their best to impress with elaborate booths, presentations by movie stars, parties at high-class night spots and -- well, and occasionally even with the worthiness of their products. However, amid all the glitz and glamour are some smaller companies that are often just as invested in their consumer-based tech devices as Samsung, Panasonic or Dell.

Some of the smaller companies vie for attention at the annual ShowStoppers event, which takes place after hours in one of the Las Vegas hotels. Here are a representative few from the 2017 event that looked interesting. We haven't actually tried any of these out so we can't yet judge how well they work, and several aren't yet available. But the potential is there.