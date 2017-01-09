News Analysis

Two of Razer's new prototypes stolen from CES booth

Razer's CEO took to Facebook to report that some jerk stole two new prototypes from its CES booth.

project ariana room view
Credit: Razer
When it comes to immersion and gaming, Razer’s Project Ariana and Project Valerie were both big hits at CES 2017. So big, in fact, that they were likely the two prototypes which Razer reported as being stolen from its booth. The company is not ruling out industrial espionage.

“I've just been informed that two of our prototypes were stolen from our booth at CES today,” Razer CEO and co-founder Min-Liang Tan wrote on Facebook. “We have filed the necessary reports and are currently working with the show management as well as law enforcement to address this issue.”

Although Tan doesn’t specify which prototypes were stolen, Project Ariana and Project Valerie were Razer’s coolest concept devices unveiled at CES; they really packed the wow factor.

Project Ariana

Project Ariana is a projector, which seems similar to Microsoft Research’s IllumiRoom that was first unveiled at CES 2013. Microsoft seemed to have dropped that ball, perhaps because it required a Kinect, and Razer is running with the idea and showing off Ariana.

Project Ariana projector Razer

“We see Project Ariana as the future of gaming immersion and a great showcase of what our Razer Chroma lighting technology can do,” Tan said. “Project Ariana is able to offer a virtual reality experience without a headset and which can be enjoyed by everyone in a room.”

Gaming change using Project Ariana Razer

As you can see, there is a dramatic change when gaming expands from a monitor to an entire wall.

In a press release, Razer said it “achieved the remarkable abilities of Project Ariana using its Razer Chroma lighting technology and combining it with laser sensors, 4k video projection technology and game code integration in partnership with publishers. The projector experience is additionally combined with custom lighting features on Razer gaming projects and ambient smart lighting and THX-certified surround sound devices. Each element is able to react with games in real-time by way of Razer Chroma software for an immersive visual and auditory experience.”

Project Valerie

Project Valerie features three 17.3 inch 4k screens, making it the “world’s first portable laptop with three built-in monitors.”

Razer's Project Valerie triple 4k screen laptop Razer

The laptop, powered by an Nvidia GeForce 1080 graphics card, supports Nvidia Surround View and offers a stunning 11520 x 2160 resolution. It’s not the thin, light laptop that people are used to nowadays as it weighs in at close to 12 pounds and is 1.5-inches thick when folded up for portability.

Whichever two prototypes were stolen, Tan said, “At Razer, we play hard and we play fair. Our teams worked months on end to conceptualize and develop these units and we pride ourselves in pushing the envelope to deliver the latest and greatest.”

Tan added:

We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously – it is cheating, and cheating doesn’t sit well with us. Penalties for such crimes are grievous and anyone who would do this clearly isn’t very smart.

The company is asking anyone with information about the thefts to please report it.

