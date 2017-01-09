Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

54% off Quicken Deluxe 2017 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software, Disk or Download - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

quicken software
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Take control of your finances with Quicken's finance and budgeting software, updated for 2017. Quicken imports your bank transactions safely and automatically, even from loan, investment & retirement accounts. It categorizes your transactions and puts them in one place. Use it to create a plan to pay off your debt or save for college, a down payment or retirement. Quicken has been discounted 54% from its typical list price of $75, so you can buy it on Amazon right now for just $34.56. This software is for the PC disk or software download. Quicken has personal finance & budgeting software for the Mac currently discounted 40% right here.

This story, "54% off Quicken Deluxe 2017 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software, Disk or Download - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Quicken For PC Deluxe 2017 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software [Download]

    $34.56 MSRP $74.95
    View
    on Amazon

  • Quicken For Mac 2017 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software [Download]

    $44.99 MSRP $74.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Microsoft Word vs Google Docs: Which works better for business?
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
windows 10 laptop pc
Microsoft lets some Windows 10 users hit pause on updates

Microsoft delivered a new Windows 10 build that addresses long-standing complaints about the operating...

15mbp
The 'Late 2016' MacBook Pro isn't exciting, but still leads by example

Apple's latest MacBook Pros might not be as pedestrian as they seem.

paris tuileries garden facepalm statue
Did your boss make a stupid decision, or do you lack data?

A lot of decisions that might seem downright crazy to you make more sense than you suspect. You just...

ss apple iphone evolution carousel 100412891 orig
10 years -- The Evolution of Apple's iPhone

For the iPhone, change is constant