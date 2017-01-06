News

Ransomware groups have deleted over 10,000 MongoDB databases

Five groups of attackers are competing to delete as many publicly accessible MongoDB databases as possible

|

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Hackers are wiping data from MongoDB databases
Credit: Gerd Altmann / Pixabay
More like this

Groups of attackers have adopted a new tactic that involves deleting publicly exposed MongoDB databases and asking for money to restore them. In a matter of days, the number of affected databases has risen from hundreds to more than 10,000.

The issue of misconfigured MongoDB installations, allowing anyone on the internet to access sensitive data, is not new. Researchers have been finding such open databases for years, and the latest estimate puts their number at more than 99,000.

On Monday, security researcher Victor Gevers from the GDI Foundation reported that he found almost 200 instances of publicly exposed MongoDB databases that had been wiped and held to ransom by an attacker or a group of attackers named Harak1r1.

The attackers left a message behind for the database administrators asking for 0.2 bitcoins (around $180) to return the data.

A day later, the number of databases wiped by Harak1r1 had reached 2,500, and by Friday more than 8,600 had been affected and contained the ransom message.

In addition, other attackers have joined the scheme, researchers counting at least five groups with different ransom messages so far. Together, the groups deleted 10,500 databases, and in some cases, they've replaced each other's ransom messages.

The bad news is that most of them don't even bother copying the data before deleting it, so even if the victims decide to pay, there's a high chance they won't get their information back.

Gevers said he has helped some victims and there was no evidence in the logs that the data had been exfiltrated. He advises affected database owners not to pay and to get help from security professionals.

MongoDB administrators are advised to follow the steps on the security checklist from the MongoDB documentation in order to lock down their deployments and prevent unauthorized access.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

Microsoft Word vs Google Docs: Which works better for business?
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
20160121 ep 030801a mcu 016
Apple’s profit slump means a pay cut for Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook's total compensation took a dive for 2016, as the company missed its financial...

singapore electric shuttle
Uber economy could kill off taxis and help fight global warming

Using a new computer algorithm, MIT researchers showed that self-driving vehicles being tested by...

cybersecurity
Security pros are their own worst enemy

Just when the world seems ready to listen to us, we give it a display of epic bickering.

code programming development tunnel
All about PowerShell providers and modules

PowerShell providers are drivers for PowerShell to navigate things besides the file system. For their...