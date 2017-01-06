News

KillDisk evolves into ransomware

The malware is now encrypting files on both Windows and Linux systems and asks for $216,000 to restore them

|

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

KillDisk has started targeting Linux.
Credit: IDGNS
More like this

A malicious program called KillDisk, which has been used in the past to wipe data from computers during cyberespionage attacks, is now encrypting files and asking for an unusually large ransom.

KillDisk was one of the components associated with the Black Energy malware that a group of attackers used in December 2015 to hit several Ukrainian power stations, cutting power for thousands of people. A month before that, it was used against a major news agency in Ukraine.

Since then, KillDisk has been used in other attacks, most recently against several targets from the shipping sector, according to security researchers from antivirus vendor ESET.

However, the latest versions have evolved and now act like ransomware. Instead of wiping the data from the disk, the malware encrypts it and displays a message asking for 222 bitcoins to restore them. That's the equivalent of $216,000, an unusually large sum of money for a ransomware attack.

What's even more interesting is that there's also a Linux variant of KillDisk that can infect both desktop and server systems, the ESET researchers said Thursday in blog post. The encryption routine and algorithms are different between the Windows and the Linux versions, and on Linux, there's another catch: The encryption keys are neither saved locally nor sent to a command-and-control server, and the attackers can't actually get to them.

"The cyber criminals behind this KillDisk variant cannot supply their victims with the decryption keys to recover their files, despite those victims paying the extremely large sum demanded by this ransomware," the ESET researchers said.

The good news is that there's a weakness in the encryption mechanism for the Linux version that makes it possible -- though difficult -- for the victim to recover the files. With the Windows version, they can't.

It's not clear why the KillDisk creators have added this encryption feature. It could be that they're achieving the same goal as in the past -- destruction of data -- but with the ransomware tactic there's also a small chance that they'll walk away with a large sum of money.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

Microsoft Word vs Google Docs: Which works better for business?
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
161011 note7 100686926 orig
Samsung expects big profit despite Note7 crisis

The financial impact of the Note7 recall seems to be largely behind Samsung Electronics, which on...

singapore electric shuttle
Uber economy could kill off taxis and help fight global warming

Using a new computer algorithm, MIT researchers showed that self-driving vehicles being tested by...

cybersecurity
Security pros are their own worst enemy

Just when the world seems ready to listen to us, we give it a display of epic bickering.

code programming development tunnel
All about PowerShell providers and modules

PowerShell providers are drivers for PowerShell to navigate things besides the file system. For their...