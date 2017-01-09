News

Atlassian acquires team-management software vendor Trello

The vendor of HipChat will pay $425 million in cash and stock

|

Senior Editor, IDG News Service |

Trello

A project management application developed by Stack Overflow co-founder Joel Spolsky, Trello serves as a user innovation toolkit.

 Credit: Trello
More like this

Atlassian, the company behind HipChat and the JIRA software development tool, plans to acquire Trello, a vendor of the eponymous collaborative project management software.

The deal will give Atlassian users new ways to organize, discuss and complete their work, Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian's co-founder and co-CEO, wrote in a blog post Monday.  

"By adding Trello to the Atlassian family, we're giving teams more choice in the tools they use to support the way that they want to work," he said. Trello will offer "a fun new way for teams to organize the often messy range of information that feeds into great teamwork."

Trello, with more than 19 million users, is a "break-out success" in the team-building software market. Among Trello's customers: Google, PayPal, Kickstarter, and Pixar, according to the company's website.

"Trello's pioneering use of an intuitive visual system has been embraced by all kinds of teams to do everything from managing marketing campaigns to tracking action items from team meetings," Cannon-Brookes wrote.  "Atlassian's mission is to unleash the potential in every team. In Trello, we found a group that is as dedicated to helping teams get stuff done as we are."

The Trello card-based system is intuitive and easy to use, he added. It's popular with marketing, legal, HR, and sales teams.

The acquisition, expected to close later this quarter, is priced at $425 million, with $360 million in cash and the remainder in stock, an Atlassian spokesman said.

Trello, launched in 2011, was spun out from parent company Fog Creek Software in 2014. The company raised $10.3 million in funding led by Spark Capital and Index Ventures. 

The 14-year-old Atlassian has acquired nearly 20 companies in that time.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Grant Gross edits and assigns stories and writes about technology and telecom policy in the U.S. government for the IDG News Service. He is based outside of Washington, D.C.

Microsoft Word vs Google Docs: Which works better for business?
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
artificial intelligence in the workplace
U.S. workers beware: Japanese insurer to replace humans with A.I.

A Japanese insurance company reportedly is replacing 34 workers with an artificial intelligence system,...

boost productivity overworked
Why France’s new ‘right to disconnect’ law matters

France recently implemented a law giving workers "a right to disconnect" from email, messaging and...

singapore electric shuttle
Uber economy could kill off taxis and help fight global warming

Using a new computer algorithm, MIT researchers showed that self-driving vehicles being tested by...

0204 as
In pictures: The cars of CES 2017

Cars have become one of the most popular attractions at CES in Las Vegas. Auto manufacturers use the...