Russia: U.S. fuels 'witch hunt' with election hack claims

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump has been skeptical over claims that Russia was involved

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

putin22

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

 Credit: Russian Presidential Executive Office
Russia dismissed an intel report claiming that the Kremlin meddled with the U.S. presidential election, saying the accusations were "amateurishly emotional" and driving a "witch-hunt."

"There was nothing in this report that deserved to be read in detail," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

The U.S. intel report, published on Friday, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of personally ordering a secret campaign meant to influence last year's presidential election.

Michael Kan covers security for IDG News Service.

