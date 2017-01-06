Opinion

Hey, you asked for it...

Computerworld |

More like this

It's many years ago, and this pilot fish is acting as sysadmin for a test system at a big company.

"Periodically I would receive a call from someone who had not accessed the system recently, forgot their password and locked themselves out trying to log on," says fish. "I would look up their password and unlock the system for them, and they'd go on their merry way.

"One day I received a call from a young lady in just such a predicament. I looked up her password and informed her that it was 'DOME.' Just to be playful, I told her the price for me being gracious enough to unlock her sign-on was an explanation of the meaning of her password.

"She became very embarrassed over the phone, and insisted that she would never reveal her secret. I, of course, replied that I would not give her system access until she did.

"After negotiating for several minutes, she finally agreed, but she made me promise to never reveal her password's meaning to any of her colleagues.

"Well, what does that mean? I asked.

"She hesitated and then replied, 'It's two words.'

"There was a very long pause. Then I unlocked her system and simply said, 'Have a nice day.'"

Sharky's asking for your true tale of IT life. Send me your story at sharky@computerworld.com. I won't tell anyone where it came from, and you'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:
Microsoft Word vs Google Docs: Which works better for business?
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
dell laptop WiTricity
Dell’s Latitude 7285 to be world’s first wireless charging 2-in-1

Dell announced at CES that it’s working with WiTricity to create what it calls the world’s first...

cybersecurity
Security pros are their own worst enemy

Just when the world seems ready to listen to us, we give it a display of epic bickering.

code programming development tunnel
All about PowerShell providers and modules

PowerShell providers are drivers for PowerShell to navigate things besides the file system. For their...

tech guy untangling network cables under desk
The trouble with third-party assessments

If you let one customer perform security tests against your applications and network, you let yourself...