Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

50% off Rock Band Rivals Band Kit for PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

rock band kit
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Amazon has the kit slashed 50% right now down to $99.99 from its typical list price of $199.99. It includes the drum kit with four durable and responsive drum pads with reinforced metal kick pedal. And also includes Rock Band 4 game software and Rock Band Rivals expansion download code. The guitar is foldable and is an officially licensed Wireless Fender Jaguar Guitar. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "50% off Rock Band Rivals Band Kit for PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Rock Band Rivals Band Kit for PlayStation 4

    $99.99 MSRP $199.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Microsoft Word vs Google Docs: Which works better for business?
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
white house
Outgoing presidential IT advisers offer Trump 10 tips to succeed

There'll be a to-do list from the IT department in the president's "in" tray when Donald Trump enters...

code programming development tunnel
All about PowerShell providers and modules

PowerShell providers are drivers for PowerShell to navigate things besides the file system. For their...

tech guy untangling network cables under desk
The trouble with third-party assessments

If you let one customer perform security tests against your applications and network, you let yourself...

troll warning
A potentially fatal blow against patent trolls

If law firms think they may be forced to pay defendants’ enormous legal bills, it could undermine the...