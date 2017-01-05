News

Intel says standalone VR is coming by the end of this year

Project Alloy will hit store shelves in Q4, thanks to the chipmaker's hardware partners

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

brian krzanich intel project alloy

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich shows off the company's Project Alloy Headset at its CES press event on January 4, 2017. 

 Credit: Blair Hanley Frank
More like this

Intel is serious about bringing its Project Alloy untethered VR headset to the masses. On Wednesday, company CEO Brian Krzanich said at the company's CES press conference that it will be available in the fourth quarter of 2017. That will be roughly a year and a half after the company announced it at the Intel Developer Forum in San Francisco.

It’s still unknown how much a Project Alloy headset will cost, or even which company will make it. Krzanich said the headsets will be made available through Intel’s hardware partners, but didn’t provide details beyond that.

Project Alloy is designed to provide a way for people to experience high-quality virtual reality without having to tether themselves to a computer. It also has front-facing cameras to analyze the environment that users are in and make that a part of the VR experience as well.

VR enthusiasts have two options when it comes to headsets: either use a heavy-duty model like an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive tethered to a dedicated machine, or slot a smartphone into a mobile headset like Google’s Daydream View or Samsung Gear VR. Project Alloy is supposed to provide a middle ground.

To make all of that work, Project Alloy packs an Intel processor, twin RealSense cameras, a battery, display, headphones and more into a single package that users can wear on their heads. Applications built to take advantage of Alloy can be set up in a mixed reality mode, to either overlay digital assets over a feed of a user’s surroundings, or replace those surroundings entirely with new digital imagery.

An Intel demo showed two men playing a shooting game inside of a living room set, with their couch and armchair replaced in the game by other digital objects like a bunker.

The HTC Vive and Oculus Rift each allow users to get up and move around while playing, but users are always at risk of tripping over cables, and must set up their rooms specifically to support the VR headsets.

It’s not as though the rest of the VR landscape is sitting still, though. Oculus has also pledged to build a standalone Alloy-like unit.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

Microsoft Word vs Google Docs: Which works better for business?
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
Google's Mountain View, California headquarters
Labor Dept. sues Google over wage data

The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against Google, with the company's ability to win...

troll warning
A potentially fatal blow against patent trolls

If law firms think they may be forced to pay defendants’ enormous legal bills, it could undermine the...

smart city
Smart city tech growing in the U.S.

The adoption of smart city technology to manage traffic, water supplies, air pollution and other needs...

project leaders skills
8 project management skills in high demand

By 2020, reports estimate that there will 700,000 new project management jobs in the United States. Do...