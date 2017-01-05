Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Get 72% off NordVPN Virtual Private Network Service For a Limited Time - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

nordvpn
Credit: NordVPN
More like this

NordVPN gives you a private and fast path through the public Internet. All of your data is protected every step of the way using revolutionary 2048-bit SSL encryption even a supercomputer can’t crack. Access Hulu, Netflix, BBC, ITV, Sky, RaiTV and much more from anywhere in the world. Unmetered access for 6 simultaneous devices. You're sure to find dozens of good uses for a VPN. Take advantage of the current 72% off deal that makes all of this available to you for just $3.29/month (access deal here). This is a special holiday deal available for a limited time.

This story, "Get 72% off NordVPN Virtual Private Network Service For a Limited Time - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Microsoft Word vs Google Docs: Which works better for business?
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
Chromebook
Battle lines drawn as Chromebooks, Windows PCs renew rivalry at CES

Microsoft wants a go-to Chromebook competitor, and it may be getting a few in upcoming Windows 10 PCs...

tech guy untangling network cables under desk
The trouble with third-party assessments

If you let one customer perform security tests against your applications and network, you let yourself...

troll warning
A potentially fatal blow against patent trolls

If law firms think they may be forced to pay defendants’ enormous legal bills, it could undermine the...

smart city
Smart city tech growing in the U.S.

The adoption of smart city technology to manage traffic, water supplies, air pollution and other needs...