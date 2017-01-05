Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
20% off Spigen 42mm Apple Watch Case and 2 Screen Protectors - Deal Alert

apple watch case
Credit: Amazon
For the ultimate protection against drops and scratches, Spigen has invented the Rugged Armor case for your 42mm Apple Watch. The case features glossy accents and carbon fiber textures, and air absorption for superior shock protection.  The product ships with 2 screen protectors as well, and is currently listed for just $11.99, 20% off its list price. See the deal on Amazon.

This story, "20% off Spigen 42mm Apple Watch Case and 2 Screen Protectors - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Spigen Rugged Armor Apple Watch Case with Resilient Shock Absorption and 2 Screen Protectors Included for 42mm Apple Watch Series 2 / 1 / Original (2015) - Black

    $11.99 MSRP $14.99
    View
    on Amazon
