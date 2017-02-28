Feature

Class of 2017 Yearbook: The Premier 100 Technology Leaders

Peruse the list of this year’s Premier 100 and click on the honorees' names to read more about them.

Computerworld |

Related Topics

Class of 2017 Yearbook: The Honorees

Name Title Employer
Dimitris K. AgrafiotisChief data officer and head of technology productsCovance
Peter L. AmbsCIOCity of Albuquerque
Peter K. AndersonCIOGreater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
Matthew B. ArvayCIOCity of Phoenix
Sami Ben JamaaSenior executive officer and CIOCoca-Cola East Japan
Timothy C. BirdsallSenior vice president of information services and chief medical information officerCancer Treatment Centers of America
Douglas E. BlackwellSenior vice president and CIOHorizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Brett B. BonnerVice president, IT Research and DevelopmentKroger
Daniel BosmanManaging director and associate vice presidentTD Securities
Gary L. BrantleyCIODeKalb County School District
Michal CenklDirector of innovation and technology, Center for Information and TechnologyMitre
Christopher ChangSenior vice president and CIODarden Restaurants
Samuel J. ChestermanWorldwide CIOIPG Mediabrands
Abhishek ChoudharyManager, Information SystemsIndian Oil
William D. ConfalonieriChief digital officer, CIO and vice presidentDeakin University
Paul CzarapataVice president and CIOKentucky Community and Technical College System
Paul DaughertyChief technology and innovation officerAccenture
Lesley A. DickieVice president, Global Business Services, ITRaytheon
Jim DyeDirector, global IT infrastructurePittsburgh Glass Works
Saman Michael FarSenior vice president, technologyFINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority)
Kim FelixVice president, ITUPS
Jeff L. FieldsCIOServpro
Harry FolloderCIOAdvantage Waypoint
Michael GarciaVice president, development servicesFannie Mae
Rodell A. GarciaChief technology adviserManila Water
Gint GrabauskasCTOVixxo
José A. GüerequeIT and innovation directorArca Continental
Saravanan GurumurthyCTOForwardLine
Greg HartVice president, cloud servicesMcKesson
Joseph C. HaskellCTOPlanned Systems International
Chong P. HuanCIOThe Inland Real Estate Group
Kosta KalposSenior adviser, cybersecurityU.S. Department of Homeland Security
Mohit KapoorChief information and technology officerTransUnion
Hakan KaramanliExecutive vice president and CIOTam Faktoring
Jeffrey KeislingSenior vice president and CIO, business technologyPfizer
Sajed KhanSenior vice president and CIOUnited Solutions Co.
Akash KhuranaVice president and CIOMcDermott International
Georgette D. KiserCIO and managing director, Global Technology and Solutions The Carlyle Group
Wolfgang KripsExecutive vice president, global operations, and general managerAmadeus Data Processing
George LabelleCIOIndependent Purchasing Cooperative
Jason LeiGeneral manager, Intelligence ProductMediaMath
Paul LoughVice president, technology strategy and planning, and CTONavy Federal Credit Union
Ryan LoyVice president, ITAdtran
Nandu MahadevanVice president, SaaS operationsBMC Software
Charles ManceDirector, Communications & Technology Support ServicesGeorge Washington University
Saran S. MandairVice president, Production Operations and Global ITYapstone
Dave McCandlessVice president, ITNavis
Trevor McDougallCIOOpen Colleges
Scott McIsaacChief infrastructure officerSecure-24
Matthew A. MinetolaExecutive vice president of technology, CIOTravelport
Sumit NagpalCo-founder and chief architect, LumiraDx HoldingsCo-founder and CEO, LumiraDx USA
Robert NapoliCIO and senior vice presidentPlanned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands
Rafat NaqviVice president, IT ServicesAvanade
Sarah NaqviExecutive vice president, CIOHMSHost
Steven NarvaezIT directorCity of Deltona, Fla.
Timothy NewmanAssociate deputy assistant secretary, HR Automation, Systems and AnalyticsU.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Niel R. NickolaisenSenior vice president and CTOO.C. Tanner
Jim NoelVice president, software servicesVeterans United Home Loans
Anthony F. NorrisSenior vice president, ITFedEx Services
Ken PiddingtonCIO and executive adviserMRE Consulting
Prabhakar Sahadeo PosamHead of IT, digital and processTransworld Group (formerly Head of IT and business process at PAE)
Phil PotloffChief digital officerEdmunds
Kaushik RayVice president, Global Architecture and Customer EngineeringSungard Availability Services
Jamshid RezaeiCIOMitel
Olaf RomerHead of corporate IT and group CIOBaloise Group
Douglas P. RoussoSenior vice president and CTOCBS
Theresa RoweCIOOakland University
Sanjay SarafSenior vice president and CTO, Western Union DigitalWestern Union
Robin SarkarCIOLakeland Health
Sorabh SaxenaSenior vice president, software development and engineeringAT&T
Julie SchlabachSenior director, Emerging Technology ServicesCerner
Glenn SchneiderExecutive vice president and CIODiscover Financial Services
Lori S. ScottCIONatureServe
Carlos SelonkeHead of platform strategy and enterprise architectureSantander US
John W. ShowalterChief health information officerUniversity of Mississippi Medical Center
Shane SniderExecutive vice president, IT and customer careSkillPath Seminars
Scott SpradleyCIO and senior vice presidentHewlett Packard Enterprise
Sanjay SrinivasanVice president and chief architectVonage
Suresh SrinivasanCTONYU Langone Medical Center
Tom StaffordVice president and CIOHalifax Health
Raied N. StanleyVice president, ITMetropolitan Utilities District
Alan A. StukalskyManaging director and CIO, North AmericaRandstad North America
Ramakrishnan SudarshanamDivisional vice president, ITUnited Breweries
Mike SuttenSenior vice president and CTOKaiser Permanente
Thomson ThomasSenior vice president, business systems and technologyHDFC Standard Life Insurance
Sean R. ValcampChief information security officerAvnet
Robin W. VeitDirector, client engineering and operationsStarz
Radhika VenkatramanSenior vice president and CIO, network and technologyVerizon
Craig WalkerVice president and global CIO, Shell DownstreamShell International Petroleum Co.
Melissa J. WardVice president, ITEurpac Service
Creighton WarrenCIOUSG
Florian WegenerFormerly vice president and head of global e-commerceQiagen
Tommy WhittenDistrict technology coordinatorMadison County Schools
Judd WilliamsCIONational Collegiate Athletic Association
Richard A. WilsonColonel, U.S. Army; chief, solution deliveryDefense Health Agency
Lisa M. WoodleyVice president, digital experienceNTT Data
Naoto YamamotoChief, business solutionsUnited Nations Development Programme
Michael E. YoungChief product security officerEsri
Michael K. YzermanVice president and deputy CIOCommunity Health Systems
Sigal ZarmiGlobal CIOPwC
To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:
7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
ixpand flash drive v2 angle hr
WD ships 256GB Lightning-attached storage for iPhone and iPad

SanDisk today announced it has doubled the capacity of its iOS mobile flash drives that use wireless or...

rsa conference 2017
RSA Conference is a timesaver

For our manager, the annual security gathering is a great way to get quality time with vendors.

R programming
Create your own Slack bots -- and web APIs -- in R

Make your own API and connect it to a Slack custom slash command -- all in R. This step-by-step...

businesswoman speaking during a meeting
Note to self: Stop taking notes!

Artificial intelligence makes scribbling or typing notes and reminders obsolete. Talk and the notes...