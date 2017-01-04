News

Car makers team on platform for smartphone-vehicle interaction

Toyota, Ford, Suzuki and Mazda are some of the supporters of the consortium

|

Bangalore Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Ford, Toyota launch SmartDeviceLink Consortium

Ford, Toyota launch SmartDeviceLink Consortium

 Credit: SmartDeviceLink Consortium/Ford
More like this

Car makers Ford and Toyota have announced the SmartDeviceLink Consortium, a nonprofit to manage open-source software to connect Android and iOS smartphone apps with vehicle infotainment systems.

Mazda Motor, PSA Group, Fuji Heavy Industries, and Suzuki Motor are the first automaker members of the consortium.

Elektrobit, Luxoft, and Xevo have joined as the first supplier members, while Harman, Panasonic, Pioneer, and QNX have signed letters of intent to join, according to an announcement Wednesday by Ford and Toyota.

BlackBerry subsidiary QNX Software Systems already powers Ford’s Sync 3 infotainment system, as the Canadian company moves its focus to software, including for automotive applications.

By using an open-source platform, the car makers hope to give themselves and their suppliers a standard with which to integrate apps with the vehicle display screen, steering wheel controls and voice recognition. Having a common platform adopted by many car makers would attract developers, who would benefit by integrating one linking technology used by all participating automakers.

The open-source project will be managed by Livio, a software startup Ford acquired in 2013, which will work with early adopters to build the interfaces for each vehicle environment.

Apple and Google are already offering technologies that integrate smartphones with the infotainment systems of cars, and these have been adopted by many car makers. Ford itself said in January last year that it was increasing the number of smartphone functions that can be controlled from car interfaces by adding support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and introducing more apps for its Sync in-vehicle connectivity system for some of its vehicles.

SmartDeviceLink is based on Ford’s contribution of its AppLink software to the open-source community in 2013. The AppLink connectivity interface, released to the Genivi Alliance, allowed drivers to take control of compatible smartphone apps through dashboard buttons or voice commands, and is already available on more than 5 million vehicles globally.

Toyota Motor said in January last year it would adopt SmartDeviceLink technology for its vehicles. Automakers PSA Peugeot Citroën, Honda, Mazda, and Subaru were also considering adding the software, Ford said at the time. Toyota plans to launch a telematics system that integrates SmartDeviceLink by about 2018.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

John Ribeiro covers outsourcing and general technology breaking news from India for the IDG News Service.

Microsoft Word vs Google Docs: Which works better for business?
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
internet of things data
FTC sets $25,000 prize for automatic IoT patching

The tool, at minimum, will “help protect consumers from security vulnerabilities caused by out-of-date...

Huawei Honor 6X
CES 2017: A few tech vendors jump the gun

While the Las Vegas trade show CES used to begin with a press event called CES Unveiled, some vendors...

Man in green shirt jumping up in the air
IT pro's revitalization guide 2017

Before 2017 comes at us hard, take a moment to restock your intellectual reserves with our most...

google car mountain view 100566676 primary.idge
4 reasons why driverless cars aren’t everywhere yet

Okay, we’ve all heard the hype about driverless cars, but where are they? Why aren’t we seeing them...