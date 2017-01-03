Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

28% off Ninja Coffee Bar Brewer - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

ninja coffee bar
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Classic brews, iced brews, speciality brews and more. The Ninja coffee bar's fully automated brewing technology is designed to deliver better tasting coffee in variable sizes and richness levels that are never bitter. Comes with an 18oz. Hot and Cold Tumbler, Glass Ninja Easy Milk Frother, 40 recipe cookbook, a permanent filter, Ninja coffee scoop, and a 43oz. Glass Carafe with warming plate. Right now the full system is listed on Amazon for 28% off its typical price of $180. Snag it on Amazon right now for $130.

This story, "28% off Ninja Coffee Bar Brewer - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Ninja Coffee Bar Brewer, Glass Carafe with Ninja Hot and Cold 18 oz. Insulated Tumbler and Recipe Book(CF080Z)

    $129.99 MSRP $179.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Microsoft Word vs Google Docs: Which works better for business?
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
browsers
Microsoft’s browsers may have hit rock bottom

Microsoft's Internet Explorer and Edge browsers may be near the bottom of their unprecedented crash in...

google car mountain view 100566676 primary.idge
4 reasons why driverless cars aren’t everywhere yet

Okay, we’ve all heard the hype about driverless cars, but where are they? Why aren’t we seeing them...

ecommerce resolutions 2017
7 things Silicon Valley needs to stop doing in 2017

I love you, Silicon Valley. You know I do. But there are a few things you keep doing that exasperate...

Data science
Face-off: Oracle vs. HPE for data warehousing

Considering a data warehouse system? Download this free report for side-by-side comparisons of rival...