Old holiday tradition, meet new holiday tradition

This IT pilot fish's colleague really likes fruitcake -- not just during the holidays, but all year 'round.

"We all gave him good-natured ribbing about his passion -- the usual 'There's only one fruitcake in the world and it just keeps getting passed around,' along with 'You're like a fruitcake black hole -- eventually all fruitcakes end up with you and disappear,'" says fish.

"One year my brother's artsy sister-in-law decided to make fruitcake doorstops out of plaster of Paris. They were all painted up to look just like a fruitcake, even having what looked like little pieces of fruit sticking out.

"I set one out in the break room with a knife and a note saying 'Eat up, you'll probably like it,' figuring he'd realize it wasn't real and get a good laugh out of it.

"A few minutes later, he came back very sheepishly and said, 'Boy, that really looked like an actual fruitcake.'

"I checked it out later and noticed there was scoring across the top, where he did try to cut it.

"From then on we kidded him about not being able to tell the difference between a fruitcake and a block of cement. We still pull it out every year as a reminder."

