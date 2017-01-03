You TRY to be unprofessional, but...

IT pilot fish is working on a migration project when, most of the way through, the team's layoffs are announced.

"The group that was to absorb our work, and not us necessarily, was run by someone who was an exceptional jerk," says fish.

"So I stripped the comments from my code when I passed it over to his group. Since he had little respect for anyone's work, he didn't even check it, but instead turned everything over to a junior programmer.

"This programmer was a very decent young man, so I spent a lot of time with him, teaching him more than he needed to know to complete the migration successfully.

"I never commented the program for him -- he didn't know assembler, so it wouldn't have helped him. But I did show him how to run the assembler."

Migrate your true tale of IT life to Sharky's inbox at sharky@computerworld.com. I'll file off the identifying marks and send you a snazzy Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.