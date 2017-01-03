Opinion

You TRY to be unprofessional, but...

Computerworld |

More like this

IT pilot fish is working on a migration project when, most of the way through, the team's layoffs are announced.

"The group that was to absorb our work, and not us necessarily, was run by someone who was an exceptional jerk," says fish.

"So I stripped the comments from my code when I passed it over to his group. Since he had little respect for anyone's work, he didn't even check it, but instead turned everything over to a junior programmer.

"This programmer was a very decent young man, so I spent a lot of time with him, teaching him more than he needed to know to complete the migration successfully.

"I never commented the program for him -- he didn't know assembler, so it wouldn't have helped him. But I did show him how to run the assembler."

Migrate your true tale of IT life to Sharky's inbox at sharky@computerworld.com. I'll file off the identifying marks and send you a snazzy Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:
Review: Microsoft Teams tries to do Slack one better
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
nup 173075 0006
Trump offers cybersecurity warning: 'No computer is safe'

President-elect Donald Trump weighed in on IT security at a New Year's Eve party, suggesting that the...

Data science
Face-off: Oracle vs. HPE for data warehousing

Considering a data warehouse system? Download this free report for side-by-side comparisons of rival...

Gas station
Making gas stations safe for fraudsters again

With soaring online fraud, Mastercard and Visa have done what they can to boost in-store crime. They...

Chrome browser hot-air balloon floats past falling IE balloon
2016: The tech year in cartoons

From Microsoft’s push to get users to upgrade to Windows 10 — whether they wanted to or not — to the...