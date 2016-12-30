Opinion

And you thought that stuff has no business purpose

Computerworld |

More like this

This IT staffer sends out a message to everyone in the department: He and his fiancee have set a date for their wedding, reports a pilot fish on the scene.

"He and his bride-to-be were the well-organized sort of people," says fish. "He began announcing his wedding plans a full year ahead of time."

And he doesn't stop there. As the months roll by, fish and his colleagues get a regular stream of monthly "Yes, we're still on schedule" notices. That includes the department's manager, who has already OKed vacation scheduling for the staffer's honeymoon.

Finally, the big day is less than a month away. In fact, it's just a week before the wedding that the manager stops by the staffer's cubicle.

That's when the manager informs the staffer that there are some urgent system updates that need to be installed, and the manager has scheduled the staffer to install them -- on the day of the wedding.

Staffer is coldly polite: "No, I will not be anywhere near the office that day. You have known about this date for one full year. You can either have someone else do the work or wait until I get back from my honeymoon."

Manager threatens to fire staffer. Staffer points out that HR is also on the list of people who have been getting monthly notifications of his wedding status for the past year, and won't need any extra documentation to verify that fact.

"The work was rescheduled to about six weeks after my co-worker returned from the honeymoon," fish says. "Turns out it wasn't all that urgent after all."

Sharky urgently needs your true tale of IT life. So start off the new year right -- send your story to me at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:
Review: Microsoft Teams tries to do Slack one better
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
20160224 stock mwc internet of things iot sign
New year's resolution for IoT vendors: Treat LANs as hostile

Insecure default configurations are prevalent in the IoT world, but many of them could be easily...

Smart Cities: Singapore

With little land, few natural resources and an ever-growing population, Singapore needs every assist it...

Finger tap smartphone user mobile
The votes are in: Which mobile data provider is best?

Computerworld readers rate AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon on network speed, reliability, value and...

cybersecurity budgets
Corporate boards aren't prepared for cyberattacks

CEOs, board members need to bone up on cybersecurity and not leave those matters to CIOs, analyst says ...