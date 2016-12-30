And you thought that stuff has no business purpose

This IT staffer sends out a message to everyone in the department: He and his fiancee have set a date for their wedding, reports a pilot fish on the scene.

"He and his bride-to-be were the well-organized sort of people," says fish. "He began announcing his wedding plans a full year ahead of time."

And he doesn't stop there. As the months roll by, fish and his colleagues get a regular stream of monthly "Yes, we're still on schedule" notices. That includes the department's manager, who has already OKed vacation scheduling for the staffer's honeymoon.

Finally, the big day is less than a month away. In fact, it's just a week before the wedding that the manager stops by the staffer's cubicle.

That's when the manager informs the staffer that there are some urgent system updates that need to be installed, and the manager has scheduled the staffer to install them -- on the day of the wedding.

Staffer is coldly polite: "No, I will not be anywhere near the office that day. You have known about this date for one full year. You can either have someone else do the work or wait until I get back from my honeymoon."

Manager threatens to fire staffer. Staffer points out that HR is also on the list of people who have been getting monthly notifications of his wedding status for the past year, and won't need any extra documentation to verify that fact.

"The work was rescheduled to about six weeks after my co-worker returned from the honeymoon," fish says. "Turns out it wasn't all that urgent after all."

