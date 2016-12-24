Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
40% off WeMo Wi-Fi Smart Plug, Works with Amazon Alexa - Deal Alert

wemo smart plug
Credit: Amazon
Did you forget to turn off the window A.C.? How about that curling iron? Want the living room lamp to turn on when the sun goes down—automatically? The Wemo Switch gives you control of your lamps and small appliances whenever you want, wherever you choose, with tons of options for scheduling and automation. Paired with Amazon Alexa, you can control your lamps and appliances with just the power of your voice. When Wemo works with Nest Thermostat, you can set your lights to turn off automatically when you leave the house, and on when you get home again. No central hub or subscription is required. Wemo also has an on/off switch on the unit, in case the Wi-Fi goes down. This smart plug is currently discounted 40% down to just $29.99.  For more information and buying options, see the discounted WiFi Smart Plug on Amazon.

This story, "40% off WeMo Wi-Fi Smart Plug, Works with Amazon Alexa - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • WeMo Switch Smart Plug, Wi-Fi, Works with Amazon Alexa

    $29.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon
