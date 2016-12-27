Priorities

This IT pilot fish is busy at work when his wife calls with a crisis.

"I jumped up to head out, and told my boss what was going on," says fish. "He thought I was overreacting.

"Later, he had a discussion with me about work/family balance, and how I'd have to be more attentive to work and less to issues my wife was having.

"My answer was simple: 'I plan on keeping her longer than any job.'

"I don't think he appreciated that remark. I don't think he remained with his wife very long, either.

"But my wife and I have now been together over 30 years."

