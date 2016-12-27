Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

11% off Star Wars: Battlefront & SteelBook (Amazon Exclusive) - PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

star wars battlefront
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Fight for the Rebellion or Empire in a wide variety of multiplayer matches for up to 40 players, or in exciting challenges inspired by the films available solo, split-screen or through online co-op. Star Wars Battlefront combines this epic action on a galactic scale with stunning visual recreations of some of the most iconic planets, weapons, characters, and vehicles in the Star Wars universe and the original sound effects from the films, to give Star Wars fans the ultimate, authentic and immersive interactive experience they’ve been looking for.  This discounted deal Includes Star Wars Battlefront standard video game for PS4 and an official SteelBook, an Amazon Exclusive. A SteelBook is a limited, high quality, premium metal case.  Check it out on Amazon now.

This story, "11% off Star Wars: Battlefront & SteelBook (Amazon Exclusive) - PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Star Wars: Battlefront & SteelBook (Amazon Exclusive) - PlayStation 4

    $39.99 MSRP $44.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Review: Microsoft Teams tries to do Slack one better
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
mozilla firefox logo
Mozilla to scrap Firefox support on Windows XP and Vista in 2017

Mozilla plans to end support for its Firefox browser running on Windows XP and Windows Vista sometime...

A mans hand and arm are seen depositing a survey into a sealed ballot box
Tech Forecast 2017: Complete survey results

What are tech pros' spending, hiring and strategic priorities for 2017? Read what 196 qualified IT...

Finger tap smartphone user mobile
The votes are in: Which mobile data provider is best?

Computerworld readers rate AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon on network speed, reliability, value and...

byte
Software is eating the food world

Put down that lab-grown meat burger and slimy Soylent shake. Silicon Valley has a better idea than...