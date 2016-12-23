Newest MacBook Pros fail to earn a Consumer Reports recommendation -- here's why

Online reviews are a dime a dozen these days, but few outlets so thoroughly test new products as Consumer Reports.

That is why it is a big deal that the magazine has denied its coveted "recommended" rating to Apple's newest MacBook Pro lineup. And the devices have failed the Consumer Reports tests for one very specific reason.

In IT Blogwatch, we are charged and ready to go.

So what is going on? Kif Leswing has the background:

Consumer Reports...says Apple's new MacBook Pros have problems with consistent battery life...As a result, Apple's latest laptops are the first...not to receive a "recommended" rating.

Apple's latest batch of laptops...have had reports of inconsistent battery life since they were released...It's unusual because Apple was well-known in the past for underpromising...battery life.

How does Consumer Reports come to its conclusions? Luckily, they gave us a rundown of the process. Mikey Campbell shares the details:

Consumer Reports ran a series of tests on samples of...a 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar. Battery...performance was scattered across the board for each machine.

The 13-inch model with Touch Bar...ran for 16 hours, 12.75 hours and 3.75 hours in three consecutive tests. Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar fared...slightly better, running for 19.5 hours in one test only to die in 4.5 hours...the next. Battery life for the...15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar vacillated from 18.5 hours to 8 hours.

And how exactly did those big swings in battery life affect the Consumer Reports recommendation? Juli Clover fills us in:

Consumer Reports says...a laptop's battery generally varies by less than five percent from test to test, but because of the "disparate figures" found in the MacBook Pro...an average battery life...could not be determined.

For that reason, Consumer Reports used the lowest battery score, which prevented the MacBook Pro from getting a recommendation.

Do these battery problems come as any surprise? Not really. Ina Fried is in the know:

In a...software update, Apple removed...a clock icon that showed an estimate of remaining battery time amid complaints the figures varied widely from actual battery life...Apple...told the [Consumer Reports] that customers with concerns should contact Apple’s customer support.

The battery issues are among several complaints users have...over the new design...the other chief complaint being the lack of different ports...resulting in the need to use an adapter or dongle to connect everything from an iPhone to a flash drive.

So did the CR testing come up with anything else interesting? Consumer Reports' Jerry Beilinson had one more thing to add:

Once our official testing was done, we experimented by conducting the same battery tests using a Chrome browser, rather than Safari...we ran two trials on each of the laptops, and found battery life to be consistently high on all six runs. That’s not enough data for us to draw a conclusion, and...a test using Chrome wouldn’t affect our ratings, since we only use the default browser to calculate our scores for all laptops. But it’s something that a MacBook Pro owner might choose to try.

Anything else? Bob Liles has one more question:

