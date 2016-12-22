News

Uber ships self-driving cars to Arizona after San Francisco spat

Uber was forced to halt trials after a threat of legal action from California

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

self driving 6
Uber self-driving cars are loaded onto trucks to be shipped to Arizona on December 22, 2016, as the company was forced to curtail testing in San Francisco. Credit: Uber
More like this

A day after it was forced to halt self-driving car testing in California, Uber loaded its cars onto trucks on Thursday and shipped them to neighboring Arizona, where testing will continue with the support of that state.

The cars were loaded onto trucks built by Otto, an Uber subsidiary developing self-driving trucks, and left San Francisco in the morning, Uber said in a statement.

"Our cars departed for Arizona this morning by truck," the company said. "We’ll be expanding our self-driving pilot there in the next few weeks, and we’re excited to have the support of Governor Ducey."

Uber also released a series of images to journalists of the cars on trucks leaving the city -- a very public rebuke to its home city and state.

The cars had been on San Francisco streets for just a week when they were forced to the curb. Since launching the self-driving trials last week, Uber has been in dispute with the state's Department of Motor Vehicles.

The DMV says Uber needs an autonomous car license to test the cars, but Uber contends the cars are little different from Tesla cars with advanced lane-keeping technology.

At the end of last week, the state threatened legal action against Uber if it didn't remove its cars from public streets.

On Wednesday, Uber was forced to end the service when the DMV withdrew the registrations for the cars. The images distributed by Uber on Thursday were notable in not showing the license plate area of the vehicles.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey used Uber's decision to take a dig at California.

"Arizona welcomes Uber self-driving cars with open arms and wide open roads," he said in a statement. "While California puts the brakes on innovation and change with more bureaucracy and more regulation, Arizona is paving the way for new technology and new businesses."

The California regulations Ducey refers to are hardly onerous, and licenses are cheap, but they do require companies submit an incident report each time a self-driving car is involved in an accident.

The reports are published online and they sometimes generate negative publicity for the car developer. That's perhaps something Uber wanted to avoid.

Uber said on Wednesday that it remains "100 percent committed to California and will be redoubling our efforts to develop workable statewide rules."

California's DMV said Uber has said it is interested in applying for a license to restart testing in the state.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Martyn Williams covers general technology news for the IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

Review: Microsoft Teams tries to do Slack one better
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
self driving 6
Uber ships self-driving cars to Arizona after San Francisco spat

A day after it was forced to halt self-driving car testing in California, Uber loaded its cars onto...

Video: IDG Editors predict tech trends for 2017

Top editors from IDG Enterprise publications Computerworld, Network World, CIO and CSO chime in with...

donald trump rally
Trump’s tariff threat may speed cloud adoption

President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on goods manufactured in Mexico and offshore...

virtual reality
Virtual reality is actually here

The applications of VR extend into nearly every sphere of life.