The fashions of CES 1981

CES has always been about business, and these old photos reveal just how much business attire has and hasn't changed over the years. You'll still see a lot of suits on the CES show floor, but business casual has become popular. One thing you'll see less of is briefcases. At CES 1981, the photo shows most attendees carried them, but the emergence of smartphones and websites has largely done away with the need to carry lots of documents around.