Opinion

Business critical, redefined

Computerworld |

More like this

Flashback to the days when this IT pilot fish is a newbie programmer for a manufacturer -- and he's got a business-critical project on his plate.

"One of my first projects was developing an application for an industrial engineer," says fish. "The software was to collect and monitor critical indicators from our manufacturing process.

"I was told how great and important the new app would be for the higher-ups in capacity planning, etc.

"Upon completion of development of the app, I was ready to roll it out. But the engineer had moved on to a new job, so I met with his replacement to go over the app and how it worked.

"After bringing him up to speed on it, he said, 'Meh. This is really nice, but I don't think we'll ever need or use any of this data.'"

Sharky has a need and a use for your true tales of IT life. Send them to me at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt every time I use one. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:
Review: Microsoft Teams tries to do Slack one better
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
robot hacking security A.I.
Critical flaw in PHPMailer library puts millions of websites at risk

A critical remote code execution vulnerability in PHPMailer, one of the most widely used PHP email...

Finger tap smartphone user mobile
The votes are in: Which mobile data provider is best?

Computerworld readers rate AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon on network speed, reliability, value and...

intro2
Tech luminaries we lost in 2016

We say a fond farewell to 18 men and women who left a lasting impression on the tech industry. ...

new tech devices surrounded by gifts
Tips for new tech devices

Tips, tricks, apps and advice for getting the most out of new Alexa devices, Apple Watches, Android...