Business critical, redefined

Flashback to the days when this IT pilot fish is a newbie programmer for a manufacturer -- and he's got a business-critical project on his plate.

"One of my first projects was developing an application for an industrial engineer," says fish. "The software was to collect and monitor critical indicators from our manufacturing process.

"I was told how great and important the new app would be for the higher-ups in capacity planning, etc.

"Upon completion of development of the app, I was ready to roll it out. But the engineer had moved on to a new job, so I met with his replacement to go over the app and how it worked.

"After bringing him up to speed on it, he said, 'Meh. This is really nice, but I don't think we'll ever need or use any of this data.'"

Sharky has a need and a use for your true tales of IT life. Send them to me at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt every time I use one. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.