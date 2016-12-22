At least this call didn't come in at 4 a.m.

IT pilot fish gets a call from his company's security manager at a few minutes before midnight: The front-desk security guard's phone is completely dead.

"We have a security guard at the front desk that all foot traffic must pass before anyone is allowed into the building," fish explains. "In the evening and on weekends, the guard also answers the phone.

"The security manager, who was at home sleeping and got a call from the guard on duty, told me the phone had no lights and was getting no incoming calls.

"I called the guard on duty to see what the problem is. She too informed me that the phone wasn't working at all -- no lights, no dial tone, nothing.

"I asked her to turn the phone over and tell me what cords were plugged into the phone.

"There aren't any cords plugged into it, she told me.

"I had her plug the phone cord back into the phone and, to her surprise, the phone started to work again..."

