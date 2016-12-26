Opinion

There's a time to brag, and...yeah, this is it

It's job-interview time for this IT pilot fish who's very experienced -- and has a few extra qualifications too.

"I was in the hands-on team lead's office as he was asking a series of technical and situational questions," says fish.

"He asked me one slightly esoteric Unix question, to which I responded -- while pointing to a book on his shelf -- 'Chapter 5, I believe.'

"He gave me a quizzical look. I asked if I could get the book. I grabbed it, flipped to chapter 5, then flipped ahead a few more pages, laying it open on his desk. 'I'm sorry, it was chapter 6,' I told him, as I pointed to my name on the chapter title page.

"Although the books I've contributed to are on my resume, the list is all the way at the bottom. I don't usually go into interviews talking about that work, but in this case I just couldn't help myself.

"I ended up autographing the book for him. But I didn't get the job -- I was hired elsewhere before his company could act."

