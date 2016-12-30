News Analysis

Computerworld's top 10 stories this year

Topping the list: Cortana, mobile carriers, Windows 10 and bypassing the iPhone lock screen

Here, in reverse order, are the 2016 Computerworld stories our readers flocked to most during the year. (Sorry, we can't give out specific page-view or other statistics. You'll just have to trust us.)

10) Cortana: The spy in Windows 10 -- by Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols, August 15

9) How to save on mobile plans: Your guide to 16 no-contract carriers -- by Rick Broida, January 20

8) Windows Update on Windows 7 is still a problem -- by Michael Horowitz, May 15

7) Project Fi revisited: 6 months with Google's weird wireless service -- by JR Raphael, April 14

6) China builds world’s fastest supercomputer without U.S. chips -- by Patrick Thibodeau, June 20

5) The Evolution of Apple's iPhone -- by April Montgomery and Ken Mingis, September 24

4) Latest Microsoft PR fail: New PCs don’t support Windows 7, nor 8.1 -- by Richi Jennings, January 18

3) Scientists can now make lithium-ion batteries last a lifetime -- by Lucas Mearian, April 21

2) Got a new USB-C device? 19 accessories that will help -- by Brian Nadel, March 11

1) 4 new ways to bypass passcode lock screen on iPhones, iPads running iOS 9 -- by Darlene Storm, March 9


And here are some other popular pieces that members of our Insider program seemed to enjoy most this year. (Free registration is required.)

malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

