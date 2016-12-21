News

Congressional report sides with Apple on encryption debate

The bipartisan panel advises Congress to look into using legal hacking methods to break into tech products

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

US Capitol

The east side dome and steps of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on August 3, 2009.

 Credit: Bill Koplitz/FEMA
More like this

The U.S. is better off supporting strong encryption than trying to weaken it, according to a congressional report that stands at odds with the FBI’s push to install backdoors into tech products.

On Tuesday, a bipartisan congressional panel published a year-end report, advising the U.S. to explore other solutions to the encryption debate.

“Any measure that weakens encryption works against the national interest,” the report said.

The panel formed back in March, amid the FBI’s public battle with Apple over trying to gain access to a locked iPhone belonging to the San Bernardino shooter, who killed 14 people on Dec. 2, 2015.

Tuesday’s report essentially sides with Apple's position that strong encryption is vital for security. But the report also acknowledged that the technology has become an obstacle for law enforcement agencies when investigating crimes.

However, forcing U.S. companies to compromise their encryption wouldn’t necessarily solve the problem. Consumers and bad actors, for instance, would likely choose to use more secure products offered by foreign companies, the report said.

“Congress cannot stop bad actors — at home or overseas — from adopting encryption,” the report added.

Lobbying groups from the tech sector welcomed Tuesday’s report. The Computer and Communications Industry Association said weakening encryption would be “shortsighted.”

“(It) would play directly into the hands of those who would do us harm,” said association president Ed Black in an email.

The report advises that congressional committees explore other measures to help law enforcement agencies with their investigations. Among the suggestions was examining the use of “legal hacking” to break into tech products.

Rather than build backdoors into tech products, law enforcement can consider exploiting flaws in secure products that already exist, the report said.

The FBI resorted to this approach when it hired an unknown third-party to hack into the passcode-protected iPhone from the San Bernardino shooter. The agency’s director has suggested the FBI paid more than $1 million for the hacking tool involved.

However, any legal hacking would raise other questions, such as if, and when, a law enforcement agency should alert tech companies about these vulnerabilities, the report said.

News agencies have already sued the FBI, demanding details over how it gained access to the San Bernardino shooter's iPhone.

Other measures Congress can explore include legally compelling criminal suspects to unlock their smartphones and finding better ways to use metadata analysis in law enforcement investigations.

The report also emphasized the need for both the tech industry and law enforcement to foster cooperation, despite past tensions between the two sides.

"This can no longer be an isolated or binary debate. There is no 'us versus them,'" the report said.

The FBI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Michael Kan covers security for IDG News Service.

Review: Microsoft Teams tries to do Slack one better
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
intel micron fabrication plant tour wet process
3D NAND set to dominate SSDs, kill off traditional flash

The pace at which the storage industry is adopting denser and faster 3D NAND has quickened; it is...

Video: IDG Editors predict tech trends for 2017

Top editors from IDG Enterprise publications Computerworld, Network World, CIO and CSO chime in with...

virtual reality
Virtual reality is actually here

The applications of VR extend into nearly every sphere of life.

bold predictions ss primary.jpg
Tech execs' boldest predictions for 2017 and beyond

Self-healing software? Ubiquitous wearables? We asked senior-level IT pros to predict what’s in store...