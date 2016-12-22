How to get more from your security budget

Infosec budgets. They are small, they largely come from IT, and CISOs/CSOs often complain they are not nearly big enough.

It’s a constant subject of debate and rightly so; a security budget will indirectly influence how well a CISO protects their business and its assets -- and frankly, how well they do their job (which, in turn, will determine how long they stay in it).

This isn’t meant to be all doom and gloom however; clever CISOs/CSOs and CIOs understand they have to resource more carefully in today’s economically challenging times. For CISOs, that involves using money effectively, and making do with solutions they already have, in order to protect the assets they truly care about. It can also involve upskilling staff, and rolling out cost effective security awareness campaigns.