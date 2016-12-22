How-To

How to transfer everything from your old PS4 to your new PS4 Pro

Sony has made it easy to transfer your existing data from your PS4 to a new PS4 Pro. Just follow these simple steps and you can be back to gaming in no time.

Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro consoles

One item on many Christmas wish lists is a new Playstation 4 Pro. If this is your first Playstation 4, setup is simple and after spending some time on updates you should be up and running without any major issues.

However, if you already own a “regular” Playstation 4 you probably have hundreds of gigs of game data on your hard drive -- and you probably don’t want to download the same games and updates a second time on your new console or waste your valuable holiday gaming time reinstalling physical copies of games that you already own.

Thankfully, Sony has added a feature that makes it much easier to copy the data from your existing Playstation 4 and save it to your new Pro. This can take a long time, but it’s simple and convenient.

(I’m sure some people are wondering why they can’t just remove the hard drive from their current Playstation 4 and swap it out with the drive in their new Pro. The short answer is because Sony does not allow it. The data on the hard drive is encrypted and locked to the individual console.)

To transfer your existing Playstation 4 data to your new Playstation 4 Pro, connect your shiny new PS4 Pro to your display and follow these steps:

  1. Power up both consoles and login to your PSN account on both.
  2. Make sure both consoles have the current system software update. You can manually do this in settings by clicking on “System Software Update.”
  3. After powering up the PS4 Pro, go to the settings menu. If you are powering on your new PS4 Pro for the first time, it should automatically offer the option to transfer your data from your old PS4.
  4. If you do not see the option on your PS4 Pro, go into your settings and scroll down the list of options until you see “Transfer Data from Another PS4.” Select it.
  5. On your old PS4, press the power button and hold it until it beeps. This should only take a second or two.
  6. Connect your original PS4 and PS4 Pro using a LAN cable.
  7. Check the boxes beside all of the data that you want to transfer. When prompted by your new PS4 Pro, select the option “Yes, activate this PS4.”

That’s pretty much all there is to it. Be prepared for it to take some time, though. Depending on the amount of data on your OG PS4, this process can take a few hours to complete.

One important note: If you plan on getting rid of your old PS4 after the transfer, make sure that you erase all of your data before handing it off. This process does not automatically erase your data from your original console.

If you intend to swap out the hard drive in your Pro later, I strongly suggest that you install a new, larger drive in your Pro before you transfer the data instead of putting it off. Personally, I have gone through three drives in my launch PS4, starting with an initial upgrade from the standard 500GB hard drive to a 1TB Toshiba drive. In less than two years, I was running into space issues with 1TB and upgraded again, this time to a 2TB Samsung hard drive. Yes, you can delete games to free up space instead of installing a larger hard drive, but with data caps imposed by ISPs quickly becoming the new reality, it’s not always practical to delete and reinstall games on a regular basis. With typical game file sizes approaching 50GB, it doesn’t take long to use a lot of storage space even with a relatively modest game library. Also, if you have a slow internet connection it can take many hours to download a single game. Even with the improvements implemented by Sony to make the transfer of game data to a new hard drive easier, it is still a time-consuming process to move all of that data from one drive to another.

The PS4 Pro is a nice upgrade for existing owners of standard Playstation 4s and a solid gaming console for new Playstation gamers. With a little effort, you can quickly have it up and running with all of your existing data transferred to your new machine so that you can concentrate on more fun things, like playing games. 

