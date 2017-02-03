23% off LilGadgets Premium Children's Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with SharePort - Deal Alert

Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
23% off LilGadgets Premium Children's Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with SharePort

These highly rated & multi-award winning Bluetooth headphones from LilGadgets are designed for kids. The Untangled Pro offers several fun color options, is durably constructed out of a high quality polycarbonate & stainless steel, and is covered with comfortable SoftTouch fabric. Fully charged, the Untangled Pro has a generous 12 hour battery life with 180 hours on standby. It features a 93db volume limiter for safe listening, and an integrated "SharePort" that lets multiple headphones connect and listen along. Each pair comes with a high quality microfiber travel pouch, a four foot premium nylon braided 3.5 millimeter audio cable with an inline microphone and a micro-USB charging cable. They are currently rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 1,700 people (84% rate 5/5 stars: read recent reviews). Its typical list price of $64.95 has been reduced 23% to $49.95. See them on Amazon.

If Bluetooth isn't a priority, LilGadgets makes a wired version that is currently listed as a #1 best seller on Amazon for just $21.95 -- 27% off its typical list price. Same comfortable & durable design, and features the volume limiter with Shareport as well. See the Connect+ wired headphones on Amazon here.

