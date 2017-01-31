Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

21% off Seagate Expansion 1TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0 - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

seagate expansion 1.5tb
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The Seagate expansion desktop drive provides extra storage for your ever-growing collection of files. Instantly add space for more files, consolidate all of your files to a single location, or free up space on your computer's internal drive to help improve performance. Setup is straightforward; simply plug in the included power supply and USB cable, and you are ready to go. It is automatically recognized by the Windows operating system, so there is no software to install and nothing to configure. Saving files is easy too-just drag-and-drop. Take advantage of the fast data transfer speeds with the USB 3.0 interface by connecting to a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port.  This drive receives 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, where its typical list price of $70 has been reduced 21% to $55. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "21% off Seagate Expansion 1TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Seagate Expansion 1TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0 (STEA1000400)

    $54.99 MSRP $69.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
macbook pro late2016 review adam pair hero2
Financial analysts forecast flat Mac sales

Though Wall Street expects Apple to report better iPhone sales later today, financial analysts don't...

H-1B visa passport Egypt
Trump immigration ban means a war with tech

President Donald Trump's move to impose a broad immigration ban on seven countries may affect...

privacy policy
If you want privacy you need to run Linux

Windows is unsafe by design, and macOS isn’t a lot better. But even Linux distros that have joined the...

Computerworld Digital Edition, January-February 2017 [cover]
Read CW’s January / February digital magazine!

In this edition: data that discriminates could do you in; leading IT through ups and downs; cracking...