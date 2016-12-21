Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

10% off Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener with Foil Cutter - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

wine opener
More like this

This cordless electric wine opener from Oster removes the cork in seconds with one-button operation, and opens up to 30 bottles before needing to be recharged. It features a foil cutter for easily removing seals and a comfortable soft-grip handle. Currently averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 4,300 people (read reviews). It's discounted 10% on Amazon, so you can get it right now for just $17.99

This story, "10% off Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener with Foil Cutter - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener with Foil Cutter

    $19.99 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Review: Microsoft Teams tries to do Slack one better
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
intel micron fabrication plant tour wet process
3D NAND set to dominate SSDs, kill off traditional flash

The pace at which the storage industry is adopting denser and faster 3D NAND has quickened; it is...

Video: IDG Editors predict tech trends for 2017

Top editors from IDG Enterprise publications Computerworld, Network World, CIO and CSO chime in with...

donald trump rally
Trump’s tariff threat may speed cloud adoption

President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on goods manufactured in Mexico and offshore...

virtual reality
Virtual reality is actually here

The applications of VR extend into nearly every sphere of life.