60% off Anker 60W 10-Port USB Charger - Deal Alert

charging station
PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to provide the fastest possible charge of up to 2.4 amps per port on this charging station from Anker. A total of ten ports pump out 60 watts of power, enabling simultaneous multi-device charging, from smartphones to tablets and everything in between. Built-in safety features protect you and your devices. This powerful 10-port charging station currently averages 5 out of 5 stars from 1,100 people on Amazon (read reviews). Its typical list price has been reduced 60% to $39.99.

This story, "60% off Anker 60W 10-Port USB Charger - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Anker 60W 10-Port USB Charger

    $39.99
    View
    on Amazon
