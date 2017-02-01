Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
25% off ARRIS SURFboard SB6190 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem - Deal Alert

cable modem
The SURFboard SB6190 is the first Gigabit+ cable modem available in retail, and is compatible with major US Cable Internet Providers like Xfinity by Comcast, Time Warner, Cox, Brighthouse and many others, so you can ditch their cable modem (along with their rental fee) and regain control. It harnesses the power of DOCSIS 3.0 technology to bond up to thirty two downstream channels and eight upstream channels--providing you advanced multimedia services with data rates up to 1.4 Gbps download and 131 Mbps upload depending on your Cable Internet provider service. That makes streaming HD Video, gaming, shopping, downloading, working, high-quality voice and video conferencing, and peer-to-peer networking applications far more realistic, faster, and efficient than ever before. It averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 4,100 people (read reviews). Its typical list price of $149.99 has been reduced 25% to $111.99. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "25% off ARRIS SURFboard SB6190 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

