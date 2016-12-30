Save money by repairing your own device. This 17-piece tool set averages 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 490 people (read reviews), and is discounted 42% off its typical list price. The 17-piece kit works with iPhones, iPads, Android devices, and more. It includes several hard to find tools, constructed of heavy duty materials and lightly magnetized to make the job easier.

- All-metal screwdriver

- 12 metal bits

- 2 nylon pry bars

- Sim card ejector

- Small suction cup

- Durable, handy carrying case

The set typically lists for $25 but is currently discounted down to $14.50. See the discounted 17-piece smartphone repair kit now on Amazon.

This story, "42% off 17-Piece Precision Smartphone Repair Kit For iPhone, Android, Samsung and Others - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.