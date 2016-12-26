Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

15% off Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

nest camera
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Look after your home 24/7 in crisp 1080p HD. With Nest Cam Indoor, you can check in, even when you’re out, and even at night with its built-in high-quality night vision. Nest Cam features a versatile magnetic stand that lets you put it anywhere. See who’s there, listen in and speak up to get their attention. With Nest Aware, you can get a special alert if Nest Cam sees a person, and save 10 or 30 days of continuous video history in the cloud. Then speed through it in seconds and quickly find the moment you’re looking for in Sightline. Nest's indoor camera is a best-seller on Amazon with 4 out of 5 stars from over 4,300 people (read reviews). Its typical list price of $199 has been reduced 15% to $169.99 on Amazon.

This story, "15% off Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Nest Labs Nest Cam

    $169.99 MSRP $199.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Review: Microsoft Teams tries to do Slack one better
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
Tom Wheeler speaking at Brookings Institution
Globalstar gets FCC approval after backing away from Wi-Fi

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has approved satellite operator Globalstar’s plan for a...

Finger tap smartphone user mobile
The votes are in: Which mobile data provider is best?

Computerworld readers rate AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon on network speed, reliability, value and...

intro2
Tech luminaries we lost in 2016

We say a fond farewell to 18 men and women who left a lasting impression on the tech industry.

pr alexafamily v01
9 Alexa tips and tricks

Amazon's Echo, Echo Dot and Tap devices can do more than just check the weather and sling playlists. We...