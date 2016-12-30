Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

40% off Weight Gurus Bluetooth Smart Connected Body Fat Scale with Backlit LCD - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

bluetooth scale
More like this

This Bluetooth scale from Weight Gurus supports and auto-detects up to 8 users. The scale syncs results separately and securely, and integrates with FitBit, Apple’s Health app, Google Fit, and other popular apps. It measures weight, BMI, body fat, lean mass, water weight, & bone mass, displaying them on an extra-large, backlit LCD screen. Non-slip, scratch-resistant feet. 4 precise weighing sensors ensure an accuracy of +/- 0.2 lb. Large, tempered glass weighing surface holds up to 400 lbs. 4 AAA batteries included. The scale averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 1,600 people on Amazon (read reviews). Its typical list price of $100 has been reduced 40% to $60. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "40% off Weight Gurus Bluetooth Smart Connected Body Fat Scale with Backlit LCD - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Weight Gurus Bluetooth Smart Connected Body Fat Scale with Large Backlit LCD, by Greater Goods (Black)

    $59.99 MSRP $99.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Review: Microsoft Teams tries to do Slack one better
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
What Readers Like
malware spyware
Cortana: The spy in Windows 10

Cortana, Windows 10’s built-in virtual assistant, is both really cool and really creepy.

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
20160224 stock mwc internet of things iot sign
New year's resolution for IoT vendors: Treat LANs as hostile

Insecure default configurations are prevalent in the IoT world, but many of them could be easily...

jack dorsey twitter flight
Twitter’s biggest problem: It's done too little about online abuse

Jack Dorsey took to Twitter to ask for advice, but is it too late?

Smart Cities: Singapore

With little land, few natural resources and an ever-growing population, Singapore needs every assist it...

Finger tap smartphone user mobile
The votes are in: Which mobile data provider is best?

Computerworld readers rate AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon on network speed, reliability, value and...