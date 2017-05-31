Review

Review: Office 365's Delve, Sway and Planner fall flat

Microsoft's latest productivity tools – now including the Planner mobile app for iOS and Android -- have a few compelling features but integrate poorly with Office

InfoWorld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

Microsoft really, really wants to own all of your office work, so it keeps finding new tools it hopes you will add to your Office 365 portfolio. (All require an Office 365 account to use.) The latest is today’s announcement that its Microsoft Planner mobile app is now available for iPhone and Android phones. Microsoft said on its Office Blog  that current Planner users can use this companion app to view and update their plans on the go. 

Microsoft plans to to add push notifications, the ability to create new plans from the mobile app and integration with Intune.

Last September, Microsoft added Delve for file discovery, Sway for modern-style presentations, and Planner for task management. But are they any good? 

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon