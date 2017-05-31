Review: Office 365's Delve, Sway and Planner fall flat

Microsoft really, really wants to own all of your office work, so it keeps finding new tools it hopes you will add to your Office 365 portfolio. (All require an Office 365 account to use.) The latest is today’s announcement that its Microsoft Planner mobile app is now available for iPhone and Android phones. Microsoft said on its Office Blog that current Planner users can use this companion app to view and update their plans on the go.

Microsoft plans to to add push notifications, the ability to create new plans from the mobile app and integration with Intune.

Last September, Microsoft added Delve for file discovery, Sway for modern-style presentations, and Planner for task management. But are they any good?