25% off Kuna Smart Home Security Outdoor Light & Camera - Deal Alert

Kuna is a smart home security camera in a stylish outdoor light that detects and allows you to interact with people outside your door. The security device includes HD live and recorded video, two-way intercom, alarm, smart motion detection alerts to your phone, and more. Easy 15 minute installation with no batteries to replace so you have continuous protection around the clock. Be protected at all times - Access HD live video with its 720P wide angle camera, communicate via its two way intercom from your mobile device, or activate its 100 dB alarm siren. Smart light control lets you turn on or off your lights remotely, or program a schedule for when you're away. Access live video or review & download events for 2 hours free or up to 30-days on an optional subscription plan, starting as low as $4.99 per month. This Kuna security light averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 600 people (read reviews), and its typical list price of $199 has been reduced 25% to $149. See the discounted Kuna Smart Home Security Light and Camera on Amazon.

This story, "25% off Kuna Smart Home Security Outdoor Light & Camera - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

