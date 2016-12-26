25% off NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender, Essentials Edition - Deal Alert

Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
25% off NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender, Essentials Edition

netgear n300
Convenient, discreet and easy to install, extended Wi-Fi coverage is just an outlet away with the NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Extender. Boost your Wi-Fi for mobile devices and connect a wired device such as Smart TVs or game consoles. Boost your existing network range & speed, delivering Wi-Fi up to 300Mbps. External antennas provide better Wi-Fi coverage and higher speed, while the convenient wall-plug design saves space. It works with any standard Wi-Fi router & is ideal for keeping your mobile devices connected as you move throughout your home.  With nearly 12,000 reviews on Amazon, it averages 4 out of 5 stars (read reviews). Its typical list price of $39.99 has been reduced by 25% to $29.99.  See the discounted NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Extender. now on Amazon.

This story was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender, Essentials Edition (EX2700)

    $29.99 MSRP $39.99
    View
    on Amazon
