23% off HDMI Cloner Box for Gaming or HD Video Stream Capture, No PC needed - Deal Alert

hdmi cloner
Here's a device any gamer or video enthusiast may want to have on hand. Connect a game console, DVD, or any video source to this gadget via its HDMI input, and with the push of a button it captures and saves the video stream to any attached USB flash drive, with no PC required. Advanced hardware H.264 encoding captures your live gameplay or video playback in 1080p Full HD, while keeping the file size low and capturing speeds high. Averaging 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 170 customers (read reviews), the gadget's $129.99 list price has been reduced 23% to $99.99. With the unit you'll get a free 16gb USB stick to get you started (enough for several hours of video). See the discounted cloner box now on Amazon.

This story, "23% off HDMI Cloner Box for Gaming or HD Video Stream Capture, No PC needed - Deal Alert " was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • ClonerAlliance HDML-Cloner Box,No need PC,Capture game and HD streaming videos.

    $99.99
    View
    on Amazon
