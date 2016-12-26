Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
53% off Inateck USB 3.0 Dual-Bay Hard Drive Cloning Station - Deal Alert

This gadget from Inateck will duplicate any 2.5 inch or 3.5 inch SATA HDD/SSD drive quickly and automatically without the need for a computer, by just pushing a button. Once cloning has started, an LED indicator shows you 25%, 50%, 75%, and 100% completion status. Or don't kick off the cloning process, and the unit allows you to move files freely between drives as you would an external HDD/SSD. Built-in safeguards protect against overheating, overvoltage, current leaks, short circuits, peak voltage, and other disturbances to ensure safe data access and transfers. The unit currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 720 customers (read reviews). With a typical list price of $79.99, this 53% off deal puts it at just $37.99. See the discounted Inateck HDD/SSD cloning station now on Amazon.

